Lynchings in Maryland

From the hanging of laborer David Thomas in 1854 to the hanging and mutilation of field worker George Armwood in 1933, Maryland played host to at least 44 lynchings, according to research conducted at the Maryland State Archives, the Equal Justice Initiative and Bowie State University. The killings bore many of the hallmarks of lynchings across the U.S. The vast majority involved the killing of a black man by whites; the victims were denied not just life but due process; newspapers typically assumed the guilt of the accused and described him in racist terms; and lynchers were rarely held accountable. As Maryland — and America — attempts to confront the legacy of lynching, scroll down to learn more about the victims from the state’s dark history.

